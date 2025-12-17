The Maryville High School football program will have a new coach in 2026.

Derek Hunt confirmed Monday morning that he is stepping down.

Maryville administration and Maryville City Schools confirmed the news, as well.

Hunt gave the following statement:

“When I was a kid, my dad would take me to Maryville football games, and all I ever dreamed about was getting to play for the Rebels. My parents supported me unbelievably well. Then as a player, all of my role models were my coaches. They planted a desire in me to coach high school football and make a positive impact. Coach (George) Quarles gave me that opportunity and I’ll be forever grateful to him. Then when he went on to bigger things my dream job fell into my lap at 26 years old. I was lucky enough to have some expert coaches around me.

“Maryville City School has basically raised me and given me so many opportunities for success for which I’m truly humbled. I won’t be coaching football for the Rebels next season. As much as I love being around our coaches and players, I’ve got a team at home that needs their coach now more than ever. I look forward to being a more present father, husband and son. I’ve loved working for all of our administrators, ADs, and Director Mike Winstead. Our coaches, players, teachers, and fans are incredible. I’ll miss you all to death. I will always be Maryville’s biggest fan, and the FB program’s future is extremely bright! Go Rebels.”

Maryville promoted Hunt to head coach in December 2016 after legendary coach George Quarles left the high school ranks to coach as an assistant (and later as a head coach) in college. Quarles led Maryville to 11 state titles in his 18 years at the helm.

Hunt, a former championship-winning quarterback under Quarles, won his first TSSAA state championship as a head coach in 2017, leading the Rebels to the 6A state championship in his first season leading the program.

Maryville won a second title under Hunt in 2019, as the Rebels went 15-0, knocking off semifinal-foe Oakland 12-0 during that Thanksgiving Week and then capping the season with an impressive 42-21 win over Ravenwood in the 6A BlueCross Bowl.

Hunt finished 107-18 (.856) in nine seasons, as Oakland’s ascent to power in 6A often ended up serving as roadblock to the Rebels’ possibly returning to the state title game. Oakland ousted Maryville four times from the playoffs in the last six years.

Later in the day Monday, Hunt confirmed to 5Star Preps that he was not joining Quarles’ staff at Webb. Quarles took the job at Webb on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

