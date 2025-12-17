High school basketball is in full swing. Here are a few scores from recent games.

Several Boys’ and Girls’ teams from local high schools topped the same school opponents.

Farragut Admirals won over Lenoir City, 76-50, and the Farragut Lady Admirals topped the Lenoir City girls, 46-39.

Christian Academy of Knoxville was victorious over Providence Academy: Boys’ 57-55 and Girls’ 72-17.

Boys’ wins:

Bearden wins over Fulton, 67-45,

Webb defeated Combine Academy 73-59

Oak Ridge beat Clinton 51-46

Heritage pushed past Anderson County, 60-48

McMinn County wins 78-70 over Hardin Valley Academy.

Girls’ wins:

Coalfield’s 70-32 over Wartburg.

The Kings Academy Lady Lions’ 80-42 over Concord Christian

Clinton Lady Dragons defeated Oak Ridge, 53-45

Powell won the first Battle of Emory Road this season against Halls, 89-33.

Heritage’s 52-32 over Anderson County.

5StarPreps has detailed coverage of top scorers and game details at Bucket Report.

Included each week will be the TSSAA links in the dropdown menu for every team in the state, making it easy to access game schedules and scores when a team uploads its score.

TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

The 2026 state championship for basketball is set for March at Murphy Center, 2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Girls’: March 5-7, 2026 for Division II A and Division IIAA, site TBD and March 11-14, 2026 for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

Boys’: March 5-7, 2026 for Division II A and Division II AA, site TBD and March 18-21, 2026 for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

As the time nears, we will provide all bracketing and results of local teams vying for the state championship.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.