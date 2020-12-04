December brings outdoor fun

Our Outdoor Knoxville calendar features three ongoing adventures:

Light the Park – Nov. 24 to Jan. 3: 5:30-10 p.m., Founders Park, Campbell Station Road, Farragut. Info: 865-218-3376. This year’s display expands from Founders Park to the Campbell Station Inn Plaza and the Farragut Community Center. Enjoy three Storybook Trails along with other socially distanced activities. Details online.

Holiday Festival of Lights – Dec. 1-31: 6-9 p.m., The Cove at Concord Park. Info: 865-215-6600. Festival is free and open to the public. Leashed pets are welcomed. Collecting non-perishable food items for the Love Kitchen.

Holidays on Ice – Dec. 11 to Jan 3: Civic Coliseum. Info: 865-215-4423. Holidays on Ice will be at the Civic Coliseum for the 2020/21 season. Families and friends can enjoy skating on a 180-feet rink while listening to music every night. Details and schedule online and Facebook.

And more …

Pigeon Forge Half Marathon, Relay and 5k Virtual – Dec. 6-19: anytime The Island in Pigeon Forge. Info: Knoxville Track Club. Both the Half Marathon and the 5K are offered as physical runs on Saturday, Dec. 12, and as virtual runs from Dec. 6- 19. Details and registration online.

River Sports Outfitters is co-hosting a Christmas Cheer bike ride from Next Level Brewing Co. Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m. Parking at 700 N. Broadway to ride through 4th & Gill.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.