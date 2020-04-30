Dancing pots

Debbie Whelan is a dancer who makes pots. She says, “It used to be that making pots was therapy from dancing all day. Now that I’m retired, dancing is my therapy from making pots all day. Funny how life changes. I’m constantly experimenting, change is a good word for me.”

The Sequoyah Hills resident had already put in two hours on the wheel and was heading for another two hours after she got her 2-year-old grandson to sleep. Her daughter and family just moved here from Pittsburgh and Whelan is loving every minute that they’re around.

She’s worked more on the pottery since the pandemic shutdown – putting in about four hours a day in her home studio. Whelan is president of Terra Madre, a group of women potters who produce an annual fall show. It’s been held at various sites in West Knoxville, but Whelan says they’ve found a spot at the Greek Orthodox Church.

Whelan teaches classes at the Emporium (and hopes it reopens soon). She muses about pottery and dance: “Pottery is sedentary, a loner sort of thing. Dancing gets the body moving.”

She’s not a Knoxville native, although she’s lived here since 1991. There are many ways to contact her. She shows her work by appointment (and Mother’s Day is May 10). She’s got a Facebook page, and is on the Terra Madre website. Her email is dancingwhelan@gmail.com.

The Emporium (virtually)

Suzanne Cada, deputy director of the Arts & Cultural Alliance, produces a weekly listing of events, plays, performances, shows, what-have-you. It’s been a short list in April. But we’ve worked a deal. Knox TN Today gave Suzanne a logo link on this page. Click it and you’ll see her calendar. What do we get? Hey, we save a ton of typing.

Suzanne offers five ways you can support the arts during the shutdown:

Donate. If you can, make a donation to the Arts & Heritage Fund, the GRACE Fund, and/or one of our many nonprofit arts organizations.

If you can, make a donation to the Arts & Heritage Fund, the GRACE Fund, and/or one of our many nonprofit arts organizations. Attend the virtual arts events and classes listed on our calendar.

the virtual arts events and classes listed on our calendar. Buy. Support our local arts and culture businesses by buying gift cards or ordering online.

Support our local arts and culture businesses by buying gift cards or ordering online. Share. Support our local creatives by sharing the local events on the calendar.

Support our local creatives by sharing the local events on the calendar. Volunteer. Support Volunteer East Tennessee and sign up for one of their opportunities.

Welcome to our Thursday profile of a Knox area artist. Nominate your favorite artist by emailing sandra.clark@KnoxTNToday.com.