Blue mosque and orb

To create more interesting photos of a large landscape or a distant object, include something in the foreground. Each post of the railing of our Istanbul rooftop restaurant had a small glass orb. The blue restaurant lights reflected in the ball and added significance to the Blue Mosque in the distance. Focusing on the ball I deliberately left the mosque out of focus. Many phone cameras now allow you to do selective focusing; give this technique a try for more interesting photos.

Turkey is a fascinating country full of history and culture. It is the crossroads between Asia and Europe with a rich history of both Christianity and Islam. In 324, Constantine I chose Byzantium to be the new capital of the Roman Empire and it was eventually renamed Constantinople. The Ottomans conquered the area in the 1300s. After WWI, Ataturk, the still highly revered revolutionary, led the rebellion that formed the Republic of Turkey, and Constantinople was renamed Istanbul.

Our experience with the Turkish people was warm and welcoming. Though there are troubling aspects to the current government, the country is well educated and staunch defenders of democracy. The culture, landscape and architecture of Turkey provide an endless supply of artistic possibilities. I look forward to returning someday.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.