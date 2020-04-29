Feeling bombarded by rules for reopening? Here are a couple of things to know:

State-issued orders by Gov. Bill Lee trump local orders – except – Lee has deferred to six counties with local health departments (Knox is one) to set their own rules on reopening. Lee released Order No. 30 on Tuesday (4/28) to replace previous COVID orders.

Perhaps the Order was written by committee. It says the exempted six counties “may permit to a greater degree or restrict to a greater degree” the provisions of Order No. 30 – except – “no local government shall issue orders regarding places of worship.”

Got that?

Knox County and Knoxville released a three-phase plan. If you want to pin only one thing on your wall, print this chart: COVID Reopen Corrected Chart. And wonder why the town of Farragut was disrespected. And assume these rules apply to Farragut as well. Or not.

Phase one of the three-part plan, which goes into effect Friday, May 1, will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines in place. The list includes, but is not limited to:

Daycares

Restaurants

Salons

Spas

Retail Stores

Gyms

Places of Worship

Each business has specific, stringent protocols to follow that can be found here: COVID-Reopen-Plan.

More news

Knox County reported its fifth COVID-related death on Tuesday. Dr. Martha Buchanan said the person was an 87-year-old male.

Rabies clinics have been cancelled. Sponsored by the Knox County Health Department, the clinics were scheduled for Saturdays, May 2 and 9, at various schools. Info here.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available at AFC Urgent Care of Farragut this week, according to the Farragut West Knox Chamber. The nasal test will provide results minutes after administering. If employers pay for employees to be tested, AFC can set this up with their nurses to either test on-site as employees return to work, or where employees go to AFC’s facilities for testing. For those using insurance, AFC states 99% of carriers are covering this test cost and waiving co-pays. Details: mlthomas@afcurgentcare.com.

Masks on planes: U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen wants passengers and crew on commercial airlines to wear masks. His letter is here. American and United Airlines announced Tuesday they will make masks available, but mask use is not required.

Previously reported

The Tennessee Pledge – the state’s plan to keep us safe from COVID-19 while rebooting the economy –is worth a look, especially for the graphs and stats. Read it: Tennessee Pledge

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Details here.

Medicare patients can get current information at Medicare and Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has released a comprehensive COVID-19 guide. Click here.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed until further notice. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.