Crapper Hattie left the big city of Knox Vegas and headed to Mansfield, Ohio, to visit her grandparents Gigi and Grumps.

She learned about taking care of animals on the farm and all of the responsibilities that come with that. She was able to meet a few animals on her trip as well.

Hattie also learned some basic gardening tips like layering vegetables when planting so they do not all come at the same time and the purpose of a scarecrow.

She rode some farm equipment with her dad and helped with a few chores, overall having a blast and learning a lot!

Hattie says, “Don’t miss time with your grandparents and ask them lots of questions because you will learn a lot!”

Creativity is tied to literacy and teacher Melissa Halter with her daughter Hattie are sharing periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos and special events.

