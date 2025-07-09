Pellissippi State Community College professors are learning from their students through a unique fellowship program that solicits feedback on teaching methods.

Established with a grant from the Tennessee Board of Regents, the Partnership for Academic and Career Enrichment trains students to provide meaningful feedback that can help instructors improve their presentations in the classroom.

“The focus of the program allows students and faculty to work together to enhance their course in some way, their approach to teaching – maybe revitalize what they’re doing,” said Antija Allen, director of the Pellissippi Academic Center for Excellence.

Read more about the program that launched last fall with 10 pairs of students and faculty members: Full article here.

The Partnership for Academic and Career Enrichment will continue next academic year as an official student-employment position, open to all students with alumni of the program now able to act as peer coaches to new members.

“We want it to expand and grow,” Allen said.

Find your place at Pellissippi now: PSTCC..

