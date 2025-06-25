This week, Crapper Hattie and Crapper Mom brought in Crapper Job to share the information about katydids.

According to the Encyclopedia Brittanica, the katydid is any of about 8,000 predominantly nocturnal inseccts that are related to crickets.

Katydids are also known for their large hind legs and they hear by using a structure, one of which is located on each foreleg.

They typically are found living on trees, bushes or grasses, matching the appearance of their surroundings.

The common true katydid produces the repetitive song for which katydids are named where the forewings, one of which is ridged, are rubbed together; the song is phoneticized as “katy-did, katy-didn’t.”

Songs differ as to their purpose, being either reproductive, territorial, aggressive or defensive in nature.

Creativity is tied to literacy and teacher Melissa Halter with her daughter Hattie are sharing periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos and special events.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.