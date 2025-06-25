Corbin Hobson spent last summer and the first half of the 2024 season trying to win the starting quarterback’s job at Farragut.

That’s not the case anymore.

Hobson took over as the starter in early October of last season and goes into his junior year as Farragut’s clear-cut No. 1 quarterback.

“It’s just nice to feel that I’ve had experience and I know what’s going to come at me,” Hobson said Tuesday morning during the 7-on-7 passing scrimmages at Karns, “and I know what I need to do to help my team win.”

Much has changed since last summer when Hobson was competing with Kent Carbaugh and Noah Haag for the starting quarterback’s job during 7-on-7 scrimmages.

Carbaugh, a 2025 graduate, also played strong safety and settled into that position before the opener at Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett.

Haag, a senior this fall, alternated at quarterback with Hobson for the first five games of 2024 while the Admirals got off to a 0-5 start. Haag has moved to strong safety and also plays running back.

Hobson, who started the 27-20 loss at Dobyns-Bennett in the 2024 opener, was named the starter for Week 6 and helped Farragut post a 28-20 victory at Bradley Central.

And the Admirals had their No. 1 quarterback.

“Coach (Geoff) Courtney just gave me the ropes at Bradley Central,” Hobson said, “and I took off with them.”

Farragut won its next three games before losing to Maryville 28-21 in the regular-season finale, finishing 4-6 overall and 2-3 (fourth) in Region 2-6A behind Maryville, Bearden and Cleveland.

In a rematch of the season opener, the Admirals lost at Dobyns-Bennett by a 42-24 score in the first round of the playoffs, but their four-game winning streak was a morale boost.

“Our guys got to see and experience a little bit of success,” Courtney said, “but then they’ve piggybacked that right into our offseason program, so it’s kind of continued to build.

“We’re hoping we’re better prepared for that first ballgame (against Sevier County) when it gets here in August and we’re just working to that.”

Much of the Admirals’ offensive plans revolve around Hobson (6-3, 210 pounds), who threw for 1,925 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He completed 60.4 percent of his passes and threw nine interceptions.

During the offseason, Hobson said he focused on his speed and pocket presence, and Courtney said his starting QB did plenty more work in the winter.

And it’s showing now.

“I think the biggest thing is just (Hobson’s) confidence because he has developed in the weight room,” Courtney said. “He’s 20 pounds heavier. He sees that he’s stronger. He sees that he’s gotten better. He’s more accurate.

“He has a better understanding of what we’re trying to do, so I think his confidence has grown. I think giving him the opportunity to be the No. 1 guy has certainly added to his confidence, so that’s been the biggest thing.”

Hobson showed his arm often during Tuesday’s 7-on-7 scrimmages, and in one early sequence against Carter, threw three straight completions before throwing a 35-yard touchdown to Max Garfield, a senior this fall.

Rising senior Ethan Farhat is Farragut’s top returning receiver (17 catches, 224 yards, one TD) but missed Tuesday while resting a shoulder.

Junior tight end Aaron Heatherly (seven catches, 61 yards, one TD) returns along with senior leading rusher Charlie Noble (670 yards, two TDs, 4.1-yard average).

Courtney calls running back Carter Collier “a tremendous sophomore” and said rising junior running back MayanApaletegui had a good spring.

“A couple of those guys are sharing time on defense, but we feel good about three or four running backs,” Courtney said.

Courtney enters his second season as Farragut’s head coach after taking over in 2024 for his father Eddie, longtime coach of the Ads.

“I learned a lot and feel like I’m better prepared for it, going through it for the second time,” Geoff Courtney said. “We’re excited for the season. I think our guys are working hard, and as coaches, I couldn’t ask for more than what we’re getting out of them.”

