Grace Christian Academy has an ongoing commitment to providing Christ-centered, individualized education that meets the diverse needs of all learners, realizing some of their youngest may need more support.

The GCA Special Needs Program is implementing the K-4 special needs class designed to support students with intellectual and developmental disabilities with Julie Schall as its program director.

Enrollment for the Special Needs Program is open. Spots are limited at this time as the program continues its expansion in the future.

Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the executive director of development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.