With all that’s going on, the biggest outrage on social media seems to be debate over the logo for Cracker Barrel. Comments are brutal:

Marketeer Hannah Samlall: “As someone who lives and breathes branding, I get the desire to update and evolve. But sometimes modernization risks scrubbing away the charm that connects people to a brand in the first place.”

Rafael Weiss, property manager: “It’s a FONT people … not a declaration of war on gravy.”

And someone else suggested it might be a trick: “Remember when IHOP became I Hamburger for a day?”

Knoxville Family Justice Center transitions to independent nonprofit

The Knoxville Family Justice Center, a longstanding leader in providing services to victims of domestic violence, has announced it is transitioning from a government-affiliated organization to an independent nonprofit governance structure.

Michelle Clayton, executive director, said the new structure will strengthen the Center’s ability to serve the community by unlocking new avenues for funding, expanding outreach and creating greater flexibility to meet the ever-changing needs of survivors.

“We are deeply grateful for the support we have received from the city and county government, but this change opens the door to a broader range of grants, philanthropic opportunities and community partnerships, all with the goal of helping more people, more effectively.”

The new board of directors includes:

Donnie Henry – Area Manager, FirstBank

Tyler Hunsaker – Senior Associate, Revolution Financial Management

Desiree Jones – Principal, Cedar Bluff Middle School

Devan Johnson – President and Chief Administrative Officer, Parkwest Medical Center, a member of Covenant Health

Sandy Larson – Owner, Sandsation Dance & Heartfind Yoga (interim chair)

Shannon Lee – Consultant, HR Hive Consulting

Jo Terry – Retired; Founding Member and former Vice-Chair, Knoxville Family Justice Center

“The Family Justice Center has been a vital partner in addressing the domestic violence crises since 2006. The city is proud to support them throughout this transition and will always support their mission to make our community safer and stronger,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon.

The Family Justice Center will continue to offer all current programs and services during the transition, including crisis intervention, legal support, and necessary resources (like lodging, transportation, and mobile phones). Info here.

NC governor calls for federal help for hurricane damage

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein says, “Hurricane Helene caused $60 billion in damage. It’s going to take all of us – from state government to the federal government – to make sure western NC has the resources it needs to rebuild. WNC needs more federal support.”

North Carolina’s two U.S. Senators are Republicans Thom Tillis, who has announced he won’t seek reelection, and Ted Budd.

Knoxville attorney remains eligible to practice law

Van R. Irion, a licensed attorney since 2005, remains eligible to practice law, per the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, August 22, 2025, at 1:10 p.m. CDT. Irion has offices at 800 S. Gay Street in Knoxville.

Irion has been suspended from practicing in East Tennessee federal court for five years, according to a story by Ben Benton in the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Link here.

Irion strongly objects to the opinion and order filed on August 4, 2025, by U.S. Chief District Judge Travis R. McDonough. Irion filed on August 2, 2025, in U.S. District Court in Nashville an emergency motion against both the U.S. District Court Eastern Division and the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, to which Judge McDonough referred his order and opinion.

Judge Aleta A. Trauger responded with an order dismissing the U.S. District Court Eastern Division based on the court’s sovereign immunity: Memorandum on Van Irion Emergency Motion

Blotter

DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the DUI Unit obtained a 27-year sentence for a 35-year-old man who killed two people and seriously injured another while driving the wrong way down Pellissippi Parkway for over five miles. The accident occurred on November 18, 2022, around 1:30 a.m. Details.

DA Allen said another drunk driver received a 10-year sentence. The 46-year-old man struck two pedestrians crossing Broadway, killing one and seriously injuring the other. The crash occurred on August 6, 2022, with KPD responding. Details.

DA Allen said prosecutors in the Child Abuse Unit obtained multiple convictions against a 71-year-old man who sexually assaulted three children over several years. Sentencing was set for October 22, 2025. Rape of a child is a Class A felony that carries a punishment between 25-40 years. Details.

Federal Court: A 27-year-old Bristol, Tennessee, man has been sentenced to 292 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker at Greeneville. On April 1, 2024, federal agents and local deputies located the suspect, along with others, at a residence in Johnson City, Tennessee. Law enforcement found a significant quantity of fentanyl-laced, counterfeit Roxicodone 30mg pills and $13,754 in cash, as well as more than 130 firearms, some of which were stolen, including two silencers and a short-barreled rifle. The defendant admitted that he provided fentanyl-laced, counterfeit Roxicodone 30mg pills to a victim that caused their death. He pled guilty to a lesser charge. Details here.

Notes & Quotes

Knoxville city primary is tomorrow (8/26/25) with polls open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Administrator Chris Davis says if you vote at a school, know that school is in session and parking may be limited before school dismissal. More info here.

Tennessee’s House District 7 (where U.S. Rep. Mark Green resigned midterm) has 11 Republicans, 4 Democrats and 4 Independents who were certified to run in the upcoming special elections. Dates, names here.

Jerry Jones: At age 82, he’s probably not going to retire, hang out and allow the public to fully process his feats and failures. He will keep trying to re-create the 1990s until a power higher than he turns out the lights. – Jerry Brewer in The Washington Post

Jerry Jones II: Dallas hasn’t made it as far as the NFC championship game since the 1995 season. That’s a long time for an old oil tycoon to wait for a gusher. Jones may never blink, but all eyes eventually close. – Jerry Brewer in The Washington Post