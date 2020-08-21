Coupons and jobs online

Food City’s robust website continues to improve. It’s easy to explore here.

Coupons: The website always features coupons on both new and familiar items. Customers can print the coupons at home or simply add them to your cart if shopping online. A check Thursday showed 163 unique coupons with savings of almost $200.

Jobs: You can apply for a job online as well. Literally 1,520 jobs were available on Thursday across Food City’s four-state service area. Another neat feature is the talent bank. You tell us if you’re interested/skilled in a particular job such as warehouse or bakery. We’ll notify you of openings.

MDBox: Patients and their families can save time and money and get the care they need from the comfort of their own home – any time of the day or night. Food City customers will receive $10 off their first MDBox visit. Info at www.reliantid.com or www.mdbox.com.

This week’s ad has a lineup of $5 deals – good Friday and Saturday only. Click link to read: Food City_8.21 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.