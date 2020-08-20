Riley heads Carter Elementary

Anne Riley has been appointed principal of Carter Elementary School effective August 2020. Dr. Riley joined Knox County Schools in 2015 as assistant principal at Carter Elementary School. She previously worked as a teacher at Blount and Williamson county schools. She also worked as an adjunct professor at Tusculum College. She earned a bachelor’s degree from MTSU and her master’s and doctorate from LMU. She replaces Jessica Birdsong at Carter.

Ben White has joined the town of Farragut as capital improvements coordinator. A Farragut High grad and resident of Concord, White has 22 years of experience in a similar job for Knox County. Town Engineer Darryl Smith said adding White to the staff “is a tremendous boost to our ability to provide proper oversight of projects.”