Parade Saturday to celebrate suffrage

There are two ways to celebrate suffrage in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 22, say Janice Spoone and Linda Haney.

“Join us for a parade with suffrage-decorated cars. Each person will drive their decorated car.

“Be downtown to wave at us as we pass in the parade.”

Parade participants will meet in the city parking area on Jackson Avenue just past Barley’s in the Old City at 10 a.m. to decorate cars. The parade will start at 11 a.m. Participants will drive through downtown Knoxville on Gay Street, past the Farmers Market, the suffrage statues on Market Square and to the University of Tennessee.

The parade will make several loops, said Spoone.

Rules include wearing a mask and not blowing car horns. Participants may dress in suffrage clothes or wear white. Suffrage signs are available inside the East Tennessee History Museum. Other items will be available for purchase at the staging area.