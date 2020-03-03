Concord Farragut’s first restaurants

Years ago, in the Concord Farragut community, farm hands were called in at dinnertime for a hearty meal and families gathered around the table together at suppertime to enjoy home cooking at its best. That usually called for some time on the porch afterwards for some pickin’ and grinnin’ until time for bed. Then it was early to rise and the day began again. No one would have envisioned today’s speedy world of the drive through where one grabs fast food on the way to a ball game or movie or to take home for the evening meal.

In the early 1950s, the sleepy town of Concord began to see a few eating establishments opening up. The first restaurant that comes to memory is Mary’s Kitchen on Kingston Pike, which was just a hop and a skip west of Everett Road. Mary Wilkerson was the proprietor and was known far and wide for the best yeast rolls in those parts!

Soon afterwards, The Farragut Diner was bringing in the crowds. The first owner was W.E. Pierce and, in 1958, it was sold to Hoyt V. Lykens. The diner was the siren call for Farragut High School students to slip away from campus for a good hamburger, but they soon found themselves in the principal’s office for being AWOL. Mr. Pierce and Lykens may have been good businessmen, but the person who was responsible for the success of the diner was Peggy Newberry Routh, who made the best homemade coconut pie that everyone craved. Many would order a pie or two to take home for a special meal or company.

If one wanted a good sit-down meal, there was Dender’s Tender Chicken restaurant just shy of Dixie Lee Junction. In addition to good fried chicken, their specialty was Dender’s chicken and dumplins. The Dender Poultry Company also sold chicken to local grocery stores. It was a favorite place for some comfort food with the parents and to meet up with friends.

Another favorite hangout was Byrd’s Drive-In, owned by Cecil and Jennie Byrd. This was the place where Farragut teens ended up after a movie at the Dixie Lee Drive-in or after a sunny day at Concord Pool. The Byrds were one of the first in the area to offer soft-serve ice cream on the menu which included a hot fried pie and a Root Beer Float.

Cecil and Jennie also soon opened up the Court Café next door. The Court is believed to have been built in the 1920s and was part of the Marion Court, but soon became the special roadside restaurant that everyone loved to frequent. It was no fancy place as even construction workers were welcome with their muddy boots. All enjoyed the blue-plate specials. Miss Jennie continued to run the restaurant even after Cecil died until she finally retired and closed it in 2008 after 34 years of being in business.

But I expect that Concord’s first fast-food joint was Lakeside Market on Concord Road at Northshore. Lakeside, owned and operated by Harold “Red” and Margaret Stansberry, was widely known as a bait and tackle stop on the way to the lake where one could pick up a Red’s hot dog or two to go.

Sadly, all of these Concord establishments have shuttered their doors which has led the way to fast food chain places and large-scale restaurants. Let’s see … take a walk down memory lane and dream of that special meal consisting of Dender’s Chicken and Dumplins with Mrs. Wilkerson’s rolls, a Court Café blue plate special of meatloaf with mashed ’taters, a couple of Red’s hot dogs, with Peggy’s coconut pie and soft-serve ice cream, washed down with a Byrd’s Root Beer Float! My oh my … does anyone have an Alka Selzer?

Mona Isbell Smith is a retired computer systems analyst who enjoys freelancing.