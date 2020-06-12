Coming at ya, Alabama!

Food City is growing into Alabama. The announcement came June 10 from Steven Smith, company president/CEO, at the site of the Albertville Marketplace, 7200 U.S. Hwy. 431 in Albertville, Alabama.

“We’re proud to be locally owned and operated,” said Smith. “We’re extremely passionate about what we do, and we’re committed to providing our customers with top quality products at the lowest possible price and exceptional service, while continuing the mission our company was founded upon nearly 65 years ago, to “run the best store in town.”

Food City will construct a 54,000-plus square feet supermarket. The overall development is a project of Hutton, a fully integrated commercial real estate, development and investment company that builds and manages commercial property across the United States.

The new store will be Food City’s 134th with locations in Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee (K-VA-T), Georgia and now Alabama. Smith said he hopes to open additional stores in Alabama in the future.

New concept in Pigeon Forge

Earlier on Wednesday, June 10, Food City officials opened the company’s first Express by Food City #610. Located at 3625 Parkway in Pigeon Forge, it is a brand-new format for Food City – a grocery store for tourists.

Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains will enjoy this new format store, equipped with a fun, unique décor package and all the necessities for a weekend getaway at your favorite campground or cabin spot.

Inventory includes farm-fresh produce, hand-cut meats by certified butchers, and a number of bakery/deli options, including grab n’ go desserts, fresh fried and rotisserie chicken and store-made salads, as well as an expanded line of vacation amenities and expanded beer and wine selections.

This building housed the Food City that was replaced with a larger new store at 741 Dolly Parton Parkway. Officials were at the new store on Monday, June 8, to open an in-store Starbucks, the company’s 18th. Starbucks offers a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages, including seasonal favorites, as well as an assortment of breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

Ad specials include Cedar Plank Salmon Portions, California Strawberries and Pepsi products. Prices are good today through Sunday (June 12-14). Food City_6.12 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.