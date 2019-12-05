Christmas trees evoke nostalgia for Robin

Nostalgia.

A nostalgic scene for many, the Christmas tree lot of a local garden center takes us to a happy place. The air is crisp with sticky sweet balsam, the lights are bright, the atmosphere festive.

Long before plastic or aluminum creations were commonplace, our family would head out to cut the Christmas tree. When Christmas tree lots dotted city corners, the selections were still pretty scruffy. One Christmas we had such a leaner that a string nailed to the baseboard was the solution to have it stand straighter. Now, finely groomed majestic specimens fill the tree lot. A worker will trim the bottom branches, affix the stand, bag ‘er up and strap it to your car. I wonder if that will be nostalgic for my kids? One thing is for sure, the tree is always bigger in the house than in its natural state. Tree trimming time!

This oil painting is of the Mayo Garden Center tree lot on Kingston Pike. Mayo’s is the oldest business in Knoxville.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week strive to share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville where you can stop and see their work. Check ahead to see when they will be there, as they may be off looking for more inspiration. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.