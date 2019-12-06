Holiday Open House is Saturday

All area Food City stores will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Open House events will consist of a variety of exciting activities, including live entertainment, crafts, door prizes, cake show, displays of holiday fruit baskets, floral centerpieces, wreaths, in-store made candies and gift items, sampling stations featuring candies, cheeseballs, specialty cheese and new and traditional holiday favorites throughout the store.

Food City will also be featuring:

$5 off any party tray purchase totaling $15 or more ordered during the open house event.

Prepared Holiday Meals – choose from a savory selection of fully prepared meals you can order ahead of time and pick up at the store.

Special holiday pricing throughout the store.

Bring the entire family and enjoy these tasty treats and special events throughout the store. We invite you to come be our guest and celebrate the magic of the holidays – from your friends at Food City!

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.