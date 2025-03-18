“The competition was fierce, the flavors were bold and the camaraderie was unbeatable,” that’s Lavonda Cantrell’s description of the Chili Cook Off competition held in February at Beverly Park Place, a division of Hillcrest Healthcare.

The event, organized by Maintenance Director Don McCarty and Housekeeping Director Carrie King, drew 23 employee entrants with these results:

Annette Ellison – Best Overall

Tracy Key – Second Place

David Malone – Third Place

“But the real win was the laughter, teamwork and shared joy of coming together as a Beverly Park family,” Cantrell wrote, calling it “a deliciously fun event.”

Kumi Alderman gets Foreign Minister’s Commendation

Kumi Alderman, executive director of the Asian Culture Center of TN, has been honored with the Foreign Minister’s Commendation from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Consul General Shinji Watanabe invited local representatives to the ceremony.

This award recognizes individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to international relations, celebrating their dedication to fostering friendship and mutual understanding between Japan and communities worldwide.

Kumi’s leadership in the Knox Asian Festival and cultural outreach programs has played a vital role in strengthening the connection between Japan and Tennessee. This commendation is a testament to the hard work, passion and commitment of everyone who has supported these initiatives.

Alderman expressed deep appreciation for the Knoxville team, including Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon; Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs; Mana Muramatsu, Japanese outreach program coordinator; along with Japanese culture teachers, leaders, volunteers; and Knox Asian Festival leaders, volunteers and sponsors.

Notes & Quotes

United Way serving Anderson, Campbell, Scott and Morgan counties has opened the Ridge and Valley Volunteers – a hub to connect individuals with opportunities to serve their community. This platform centralizes volunteer opportunities in one easy-to-access location, making it easy to give back to the causes that matter most.

“The United Way of Anderson, Campbell, Scott, and Morgan Counties is committed to strengthening our communities through collaboration and service,” said Ada Hernandez-Bell, executive director. “With the launch of Ridge and Valley Volunteers, we are making it easier for individuals to connect with local needs and take an active role in improving the lives of those around them.” Info: website or email info@uwayac.org



Mary Leidig, well-known local writer and PR executive, has a new gig – contributing writer for Blue Ridge Country Magazine where she profiles local folks making a difference in the region. Well, Mary has been there for three years, but this writer just discovered her. Check out her recent story on the new president of the Museum of Appalachia, Lindsey Gallaher. Here.