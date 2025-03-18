The Rotary Club of Farragut Foundation invites everyone to The Big Game Show on Thursday, April 17, 6:30-9 p.m. at Fox Den Country Club, 12284 North Fox Den Drive, Farragut.

The Big Game Show is a series of games similar to the kinds you see on television that are led by a professional host and involve contestants and the entire audience.

Table sponsorships include a buffet dinner for eight people, silent auction, cash bar and game participation. Table sponsorships cost $1,750 and are available from any Farragut Rotary member. A limited number of single tickets will be available for $100 each. Proceeds go toward worthy service projects in East Tennessee.

Rotary Club President Scott Bertini said, “This incredibly fun event will raise much needed funds for our many service projects. These include building beds for needy children, building specialized bikes for kids with physical disabilities, cleanup projects and many others throughout the Farragut and Metro Knoxville community.”

For complete information, contact Craig Donnachie at email or Richard Bettis at email or visit here.