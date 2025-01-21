Chasea Griph is a dedicated mom and Knoxville native who brings passion and energy to everything she does from cheering her son’s baseball team to building strong clients relationships. Born and raised in Strawberry Plains, she now resides in a home built by her high school sweetheart and husband, Kevin, on the homestead where she spent her childhood.

Early in her career, Chasea honed her skills in relationship building and creative management as general manager for Calvin Klein, but after the birth of her son, Kingston, she felt called to find a different career path. For the next 12 years she channeled her relationship building skills into serving customers at First Tennessee Bank (now First Horizon). With her zealous nature, it is no surprise First Tennessee recognized her as a top performer and Chasea received many awards for customer service experience.

In 2020, Chasea decided to move to FirstBank, capitalizing on her skills and expanding her banking career as the relationship manager. As a relationship manager, she is primarily focused on small business and commercial clients. In this role, her outgoing, sincere personality with the desire to help others allows her to find continued success in her career.

When she is not at work, Chasea can be found on a ball field most of the year, cheering Kingston as he plays baseball on his high school and travel team. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, vacation times and with her creative drive, she is always trying new things.

2025 is a big year for her family. Kingston will be turning 16, and she will celebrate her 20th anniversary with Kevin.

Crystal Kelly is a feature writer for KnoxTNToday.