Powell Business and Professional Association recognized its Man, Woman and Business Person of the Year on January 18, 2025, at the annual banquet, held at the Jubilee Banquet Facility on Callahan Drive.

Garry Phillips was honored as Man of the Year; Rita Sanders was honored as the Woman of the Year; and Carolyn Wells was honored as the Business Person of the year. The association’s website posted, “Great people who put others first in the Powell Community.”

Longtime anchor of WBIR Live at Five, Russell Biven, was the keynote speaker for the banquet.

The 2025 officers were installed during the banquet.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.