Carson-Newman University officials announced the creation of a new scholarship for dependents of state employees.

The Ben W. Hooper Scholarship will be offered for the 2026-2027 academic year and match the 25% tuition discount that state employees can currently receive at a Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) or UT system college or university. The selective scholarship is geared for state employees interested in a nationally recognized, Christ-centered education that Carson-Newman University offers.

The scholarship is competitive, with both current and incoming traditional undergraduate students eligible to apply. Those applying must be a dependent of a state of Tennessee employee or educator and be eligible for the Tennessee Hope Scholarship. Those interested need to apply to Carson-Newman and file the 2026-27 FASFA by Thursday, Jan. 15.

The scholarship is named in honor of Carson-Newman alumnus Ben Hooper, who served as Tennessee’s 31st governor from 1911 to 1915. During his two terms, Hooper enacted a measure requiring mandatory school attendance, signed a law requiring direct pay for women workers, and became the chief land purchasing agent for what is now The Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“Governor Hooper spent his life in service to the state of Tennessee, so it is natural for this scholarship to honor both his service and the hard work and dedication of our state employees,” said Kevin Triplett, C-N’s senior vice president for University Relations. “We want our state employees to know a Christ-centered education is an available option for their students.”

Those interested in applying can email the Carson-Newman Undergraduate Admissions Office at: admitme@cn.edu

