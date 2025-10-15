We love Halloween at the Library, and we’re brewing up a cauldron full of fun! From crafts and story times to Harry Potter parties and more, there’s something for every little monster. Check out the full calendar for events near you, but here are just a few fall-themed favorites:

Plotting Pumpkins Decorating Contest

Cat in the Hat and Pete the Cat look purr-fect as pumpkin heads! Halloween is the season for creativity, so turn a pumpkin into your favorite hero or villain from a beloved book, movie, show, or game. We’ll display your masterpiece at the library, and the public will vote on their favorites in four categories:

Preschool

Ages 5–10

Ages 11–17

Adult

How it works:

Drop off your pumpkin at a participating location on Friday, October 24 between 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and fill out an entry form.

and fill out an entry form. Late entries are welcome, but earlier pumpkins get more votes!

One pumpkin per contestant or group.

Pumpkins must be decorated, not carved —paint, stickers, costumes, and props are all fair game.

—paint, stickers, costumes, and props are all fair game. All decorations must be family-friendly.

If a pumpkin deteriorates, staff may remove it.

Voting ends Friday, October 31. Winners will be announced by Monday, November 3.

Pumpkins must be picked up by Friday, November 7—or they’ll be donated to the Second Annual Fountain City Pumpkin Toss (and yes, you’re invited!).

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

