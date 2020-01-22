CAK honors Mr. Perryman

Christian Academy of Knoxville has named its basketball score table in memory of Mr. Dan Perryman, head of school who passed away over the Christmas break. As a former basketball coach, Mr. Perryman volunteered his time to run the score table for CAK at most home games, according to Julya Johnson, director of communications.

The ceremony took place between the girls and boys varsity basketball games.

Mr. Perryman’s wife, Donna, attended the ceremony and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Ried Estus, CAK athletics director, said Mr. Perryman was “a good friend and a good man” and “you always felt better when you were around him.”

Estus said he exemplified the school motto: Love God. Love People. Model Jesus.

“His life modeled the Christian spirit. He was a great role model for me.”

Government teacher Larry Holden, who was keeping stats for Tuesday’s games, said Mr. Perryman was his colleague who became his mentor and then his friend and then his boss. “He loved this school; he loved his friends; he loved his family. I will miss him forever.”

Mr. Perryman, 63, died Dec. 31, 2019. He met Donna in the ninth grade and they were married after college. Their son, Darrin, and his wife, Sheila, have sons Jackson and Bryson Perryman. Dan Perryman received his bachelor’s degree from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College and his master’s from Tennessee Temple University. He was in the process of obtaining his doctorate. He was an ordained minister.

A memorial fund to benefit the spiritual growth and discipleship of CAK students is online at www.cakwarriors.com. Click on the “give” tab and designate your gift to the Dan Perryman Memorial Fund.