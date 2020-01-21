Auction set for McMillan’s cattle

District 8 school board member Mike McMillan’s cattle will be auctioned tomorrow, Jan. 22. Knoxville Livestock Auction, 8706 Mascot Rd., will conduct the auction beginning at noon. At our request, a spokesperson submitted a statement from McMillan and confirmed that the auction will take place.

In his statement, McMillan denied that he “intentionally abused” or “mistreated” his cattle.

“Many of them were named, considered my pets, and the loss of any one of them fills me with sadness,” he added.

McMillan was cited on at least three occasions by Animal Control officers. The most recent citation, last Dec. 8, listed “livestock/fencing; animal care – cruelty; and animals running at large as the violations.” According to the citation, McMillan “admitted he did not feed his cows.” McMillan denies making the statement. His scheduled court appearance of Jan. 16 for a hearing on those charges was reset to Feb. 6.

Read McMillan’s statement here: McMillan Statement 01-21-20 (1)

Larry Van Guilder is the business/government editor for KnoxTNToday.