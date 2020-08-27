Busler will miss Powell Station Celebration

There are many events in Powell this weekend, and you’ll see most of the leadership team working hard to make sure everyone is safe and has fun. But one guy you won’t see is Knox County Commissioner Charles Busler.

Busler (and South Knox Commissioner Carson Dailey) have been quarantined because they sat for multiple hours on either side of Commissioner Richie Beeler, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel just fine,” said Busler on Wednesday. “The Health Department calls me every morning.” His quarantine lasts through Aug. 31.

Busler was the driving force behind what’s known as Powell Station Celebration. “Let’s have a big street fair,” he said early-on. Then-County Mayor Tim Burchett once joked that Busler showed up with a list three-feet long of projects he wanted for his district.

Remarkably, most have been funded or finished. And Busler has two years remaining on his final four-year term.

So, say a silent thanks to Charlie Busler on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Powell Station Celebration gets underway. (The man with the plan is Steven Goodpaster, chair of Enhance Powell. He’s literally got hundreds of volunteers lined up.)

Get detailed info here, but here’s the lineup of events with Steven’s comments in italics.

The sixth annual Travis Wegener Memorial Car Show We expect 100+ entries of all makes and models!

The third annual Flotilla on Beaver Creek We expect 200+ boats on the water! And did you hear news about the Water Trail?!

The third annual Disc Golf Tournament at Powell Station Park sponsored by Food City & Energy Found We’ve got about 40 golfers already signed up!

The Powell’s Station History Presentation – a rolling 30-minute presentation highlighting “Our Town” Thank you, Ron Evans.

A Skate-The-Park Event and Exhibition – sponsored by Personal Auto Locators

Vendor & Exhibitor Booths We’ve got so many we can’t list them

Silent Auction – you’ll not believe all that’s been donated to the cause! Say “Hi” to Mona Napier when you make your bids.

Hospitality Table sponsored by Vaughn Pharmacy

The Run for Panthers 5K & Fun Run has its course over the Powell Greenway – all proceeds from this officially timed event support the Renaissance Program. This event is underwritten by Rural Metro and AMR. Go Panthers!

Zumba & Strong30 – PBPA Member Samantha Lambert of Crossroads Fitness will have folks sweatin’ in the park!

4H Displays along Beaver Creek and maybe a surprise or two in the water! Last year we bumped into a cow!

Pickin’ & Singing on the Shoals

A Fishing Derby with prizes!

AND SO MUCH MORE!

Steven added: Please know that we are closely monitoring weather conditions. While it is impossible to know for certain, indications are that the storm path will be to the north – and should not rain out the day. So many have prepared and contributed mightily to this event. They are taking precautions about COVID and will meet any weather challenges too. We have faith in our participants, our guests and the public and anticipate a HUGE, safe, celebration of community.

The car show, flotilla, vendor corral, silent auction, history presentation and skate-the-park event are free and open to the public. The disc golf tournament and 5K are pay-to-play. Everyone is welcome and invited to take part. For those who can’t, or would prefer to participate in person, we’ll be celebrating online. Use hashtag #PSC2020 to share posts and celebrate what it means to be part of a great community. In the run-up to the event, please share your logo and a comment about what all you have planned and look forward to on the PBPA and Enhance Powell Facebook Pages. You’ll help build the buzz!

These are all volunteer-run events. Things are subject to change, but know hearts are in the right place. We want everyone to be safe, have fun and make great memories. All funds raised from the car show, food sales and the silent auction go to support the Travis Wegener Memorial Enhance Powell fund. Learn all about the fund and the Powell Business & Professional Association at PowellTN.org.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today.