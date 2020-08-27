Flowering Friends of Seven Islands

Get outside!

East of Knoxville, along the French Broad River, lies over 400 acres of Seven Islands State Birding Park. It was created for birdwatching, but it is so much more. This park offers hiking trails for every skill level and bikers, paddlers and dogs are welcome, wildlife is abundant and it is a clean and quiet place to get outside.

In past visits, there have been wildflowers catching my eye. When I was there last month, the field near the barn was flooded with color from thousands of zinnias! (Zinniatic color?) What’s a color-craving artist to do? Exactly. She will awash the canvas with color!

I’m unsure what’s in bloom right now, but rest assured there is something that needs to be seen. Take a look at their website or Facebook page and explore some new opportunities at Seven Islands State Birding Park.

It’s not just for bird nerds.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.