BOE members recognized

Susan Horn, chair of the Knox County Board of Education, and two colleagues were recognized by the Tennessee School Boards Association in September for training above what is required to serve on the BOE. Horn, who represents District 5, attained Level II, while Jennifer Owen, District 2, attained Level III and Patti Bounds, District 7, reached Level IV.

Hardin Valley Roads: Knox County Engineering and Public Works will host a public meeting at Hardin Valley Academy from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, to discuss and answer questions about the upcoming Cherahala Boulevard extension and Coward Mill Road widening projects. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. To accommodate social distancing, RSVP is mandatory at 865-215-4357.

Parkview Senior Living will celebrate its grand opening Friday, Oct. 2, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. and tours of the facility at 975 E. Emory Road (across from Bruster’s Ice Cream).

Native Plants help habitat: a presentation at Seven Islands State Birding Park 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Pre-registration required, click here. Group limited to 10. Info: Ranger Stephanie Mueller at 865-407-8335.