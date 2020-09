Nancy Taylor Mahlman, 95, of Knoxville, passed away early Sunday morning, Sept. 27, 2020. She was an interior decorator and owner of Town House Interiors in the Bearden area from 1964 to 2007.

Mrs. Mahlman was a long-time member of the West Hills Garden Club and an avid bridge player for over 50 years. She and husband Harvey A. Mahlman were two of the earliest members of Bearden Methodist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son and their families. Additional obituary information here.