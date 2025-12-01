December 2 is GivingTuesday — a day when people across East Tennessee and around the world come together to make a difference.

This year, with Double Your Donation on Thursday, December 4, your GivingTuesday donation will be matched by a generous donor.

You don’t have to wait to be part of the generosity that changes lives right here. Every $1 you give helps provide six meals for neighbors at risk of hunger.

Please GIVE NOW

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.

Follow Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.