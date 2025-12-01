Parker Grey Barnes is East Tennessee born and reared in Morgan County and Wartburg. He’s a 7th-generation U.S. Marine Corps veteran at the age of 26 and already earning commendations after only three years as an East District Patrol Officer for the Knoxville Police Department (KPD).

Following graduation from Wartburg Central High School in 2018, he was off to Marine boot camp in July. He spent four years as an Infantry Team Leader with two deployments with his Marine Expeditionary Unit in Southeast Asia – Japan, Okinawa, Guam and Thailand.

Today, he spends his KPD shifts patrolling in the East District. His area includes Happy Holler and the Woodlawn area, which are home to many small, family-owned businesses. Barnes was sworn in as a KPD officer in February 2023. He also serves as a driving instructor and has recently been assisting the current recruit class in their first week of driving and firearms training.

Exactly what led this week’s “Our Town Hero” to the KPD?

“I really enjoyed the Marine Corps, and I have a genuine call to serve and belong to my community. Being a Marine led me to law enforcement,” he said. “The Marines helped me learn how to remain calm under pressure, and my training conditioned me to think clearly in chaotic or high-stress situations. And in law enforcement, this helps me de-escalate situations effectively, make sound decisions, and remain focused when situations do escalate quickly at times.”

Here are four calls that he worked, which resulted in letters of commendation:

In October 2024, Parker and another patrol officer were commended for their efforts on a reported fraud at Commercial Bank on E. Emory Road. Their investigation into a woman who reportedly attempted to cash a check for $25,000 fraudulently resulted in the arrest of the suspect, in addition to the discovery of a handgun and pills.

In July 2024, he assisted in an investigation into another reported fraud at the Bank of Tennessee on Brookview Center Way. Parker was able to generate vital investigative leads that resulted in the capture of a suspect cashing fraudulent checks.

In April 2024, Parker played a huge part in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer, resulting in the seizure of approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana.

In December 2023, Parker and one of his partners intervened after a man was seen walking around and attempting to break into vehicles. That man had an outstanding warrant, and officers were able to connect him to at least one vehicle burglary that had happened in the area in question.

Lt. Caryn Heitz speaks highly of Barnes. “Officer Barnes is an integral part of our squad. He’s always upbeat and ready to serve in any way he can. He is very steadfast with his work and we’re lucky to have him.”

When asked if he has any specific goals at KPD, he said just one. “I’d like to eventually go into the investigative unit. That’s a job I would enjoy,” he explained, describing his personality as “naturally outgoing” and adding that he thrives in environments where he can “interact with others.”

His patrol area includes many small businesses. “I’m constantly talking to the small local business owners and checking in with them to see if they need any help with anything we can do. They are very supportive and appreciative of what we do and our presence, and I love the beat.” He says he and his beat partners investigate many stolen property crimes, stolen vehicles, and vandalism, among others.

Police work, by its nature and especially on patrol, is a stressful place to be. He hunts and fishes to get away from that stress and loves spending time at home helping with their two little girls, ages 3 and 6 months. And on a side note, his wife is a Morgan County girl who was his high school sweetheart, although she graduated from Coalfield High School.

There are calls that are out of the ordinary and fun to talk about, he says. Here’s one of those:

“One night (around 2 a.m.), my partners and I received a call of a ‘large creature’ in the middle of North Broadway, causing a traffic hazard. We drove up on a large domesticated pot-bellied pig standing in the middle of the road. It had to weigh over 200 pounds. This was a first. We wrestled with that pig and tried to get it out of the roadway — with no success. We ended up pulling different items from our lunches and created a trail of food (consisting of granola bars, chips, and parts of our sandwiches) from his nose to the sidewalk. He followed the trail, eating every piece, until it was out of the road, and then animal control took ownership of it.”

No doubt Barnes remembered the Marine slogan: “Improvise, Adapt and Overcome.”

Tom King has been the editor of newspapers in Texas and California, and also worked in Tennessee and Georgia. If you have someone you think we should consider featuring, please email him at the link with his name or text him at 865-659-3562.

Aubrey’s Restaurants sponsors our Town Hero.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.