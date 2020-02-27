Bidding nears close for Dogwood ‘monsters’

A special exhibit of monsters created by local artists and makers took over Dogwood Arts during the month of February. Now you have the chance to take one home. The monsters are all part of an online auction with proceeds benefitting youth art programs provided by Dogwood Arts + Monsters Made with Love. The online auction closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

Want to see them in person before you place your bid? Stop by the Dogwood Arts Gallery at 123 W. Jackson Ave. before Friday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see the full exhibition.

Through workshops and sewing kits, Monsters Made with Love teaches people to make perfectly imperfect monsters while encouraging self-love. Sewing kits, available on Etsy, include everything you need to make a fleece monster to have and to hold. Their workshops are great for all ages, genders and sewing levels.

Participating artists are Kelly Sullivan, Connie Gaertner, Ashton Ludden, Susan Alexander, Stacy Monday, Vicki May, Melinda Sims, Gabrielle Kay, Issac Merkle, Andrew Messersmith, Laurie Kay, Christal Yost, Cheri Pollack, Kelly Hider, Hannah Isosaki, Tracy Homer, Jessica Gregory, Rebecca Warren, Amanda Humphreys, Nicholas Stawinski, Bryan Wilkerson, Michelle Compton, Preston Farabow, Megan Schefter, Barron Hall, Sean Simoneau, Nancy Rowland-Engle, Savanna Hoover, Victoria Wheelock and Lauren Lazarus.

Synergy awards ceremony

Synergy awards ceremony is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Clayton Center for the Arts, Maryville College, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville.

Synergy showcases gifted K-12 art students alongside work by their talented teachers from across East Tennessee. Thousands of dollars in awards and scholarships will be given at the event to help students further develop their artistic aptitude. All artwork will be professionally framed courtesy of ExpressFrame and exhibited at the Clayton Center for the Arts March 4-27.

Shannon Herron oversees marketing, communications and design services for the 18 annual events and programs of Dogwood Arts.