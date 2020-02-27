Just the thought of Mardi Gras week tickles the senses – lots of sights, sounds, colors and of course lots of BEADS!

Drawn to the colors, shapes and textures, this bowl of paper beads attracted my eye and my camera in the South American country of Ecuador. Others focused on watching the women who were crafting these twisted paper beads to support their families. I searched for a different way to showcase their work and art. This piece is printed in a 16×16 square format with a metallic finish to add freshness to the presentation.

Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler, y’all!

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week strive to share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville where you can stop and see their work. Check ahead to see when they will be there, as they may be off looking for more inspiration. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.