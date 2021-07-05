Basketball remains a way of life for Chris Lofton

Chris Lofton is my poster person for basketball as a way of life.

He’s 36 and a little more, high mileage with a touch of gray, past time to switch to golf or coaching. But he still has the touch, the golden stroke, the same positive attitude about 3-pointers and an unbelievable love of the game.

Wherever he spotted a hoop, Lofton has hit classic jumpers -– thousands of ’em in and around Maysville, Kentucky, at the University of Tennessee, here and there in the United States, France, Turkey, Spain, Russia, Lithuania and most recently in South Korea.

Years ago, I thought he might shoot the lights out in the NBA. He was Mr. Clutch for the Volunteers. He was the rare player-of-the-year in the Southeastern Conference who went undrafted. He got a couple of shots in the summer and G-leagues.

Pro scouts were never convinced. He’s 6-2 but maybe not quite strong enough for the endless grind. He’s been an impact player elsewhere in the world.

Chris will appear later this month in Columbus, Ohio, with other old Vols in The Basketball Tournament, the made-for-ESPN show, $1 million to the winning team, the joy of competing to the other 63.

Former Tennessee guard Bobby Maze organized the team he calls Ballinteers. They are not highly regarded by tournament promoters but they sure are interesting – Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner of more recent times, Wayne Chism (2006-10), Duke Crews (2006-08), John Fields (2010-11), J.P. Prince (2007-10), JaJuan Smith (2004-08), Tyler Smith (2007-10), Cameron Tatum (2008-12) and Lofton (2004-08).

The coach is Ron Slay (1999-2003).

If you didn’t see Lofton at Tennessee, if you weren’t in awe of his artistry, look him up. He still holds UT records for most three-point goals in a game (nine), in a season (118) and in a career (431); his four-year 42.2 per cent accuracy from long range ranks second by a fraction to Allan Houston. Chris nailed 85 more.

Lofton was Kentucky’s 2003 high school Mr. Basketball. He and Mason County finished second in the state tournament. As a junior, he and the Royals won the title.

To the dismay of Lofton and others, neither Kentucky nor Louisville recruited him. He can still recite all his shortcomings – “Too short. Too slow. Not quick enough. Couldn’t dribble well enough. Couldn’t play defense.”

Old Vol Rodney Woods saw what he could do. He told Buzz Peterson, coach at Tennessee. Buzz offered a scholarship. Chris answered all the putdowns. He made third-team all-America as a freshman. He hit those nine 3-pointers against Georgia. He scored 35 against Texas. You know who was coaching the Longhorns.

That 2004-05 season went 14-17. Peterson was dismissed. Word got out that Lofton might transfer. Kentucky and Louisville were suddenly very interested. Lofton decided to wait and see about new coach Bruce Pearl.

Pearl recalled his first day on the job. Chris was late for a class or study table or something. Pearl had been told Lofton was never late for anything.

“He and four or five others were late. My second day on the job, I made ’em all get up at some ungodly hour and we ran until one of ’em puked in a bucket.”

Chris told Pearl later that, after he realized he had survived, he called his family and said, “I’m staying at Tennessee.”

The player was convinced that the coach was a winner.

In 2006-07, Lofton led the SEC in scoring (20.8). He was named SEC player of the year. Tennessee hit No. 1 in the AP poll. Tennessee made it to the NCAA Sweet 16.

“One of the greatest shooters, if not the best shooter in the history of the SEC,” said Pearl.

Lofton’s senior season was not so good. He missed most preparation work. There was never an alibi but he played after undergoing surgery and radiation for testicular cancer. He didn’t say a word about the devastating experience.

It was some kind of miracle that the affliction was discovered in time. Chris was picked randomly for an NCAA-mandated drug test. Lab techs spotted cancer symptoms.

“It was like the end of the world for me. I cried a river.”

I have long thought former Florida coach Billy Donovan had the definitive assessment of Chris Lofton. He said NBA teams asked about the Volunteer.

“I told them he had a special quality. The shooting part is one thing, but I always look for ‘It.’

“It’s hard to describe ‘It’ but when a guy has ‘It’, he affects winning, he makes winning plays, he can put a team on his back, change the whole complexion of how a team looks. He can change the whole mentality of a team.

“Lofton has that ‘It’ factor. I don’t care where he’s playing, he’s going to make an impact.’’

Because the NBA never recognized it, Lofton became an international player. He made less money but he certainly saw the world. He was a 2014 Turkish League all-star. He was MVP in the 2016 French Cup competition. His LeMans Sarthe team won the championship of France in 2018. The virus threat knocked out most of what he was going to do in Seoul.

For Lofton, the game goes on. If you missed his shot over Kevin Durant, if you didn’t see his NCAA game winner against Winthrop, maybe you can catch a glimpse of the Ballinteers, July 23 against Purdue alumni, secondary gym at Ohio State or somewhere on ESPN.

Marvin West welcomes reader comments or questions. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com.