Autumn’s arrival stabilizes property values

The third week in October is usually the beginning of the prettiest time in our area – the time when the tree colors and sky are amazing, and the temperatures are perfect. It is so nice to live in this area where we can experience all four seasons. Fall is a great time of year to buy a house or spruce up the one you already own.

Last week I reported on the high value property transfers that took place fully expecting this week might show numbers back within the average range. That is what happened with 257 property transfers valued at a collective $80.77 million. We recorded three commercial transfers that were over $1 million. The Oak Ridge Estates Manufactured Home Community, located on Oak Ridge Way in the Karns area was sold from BCMHP LP to Oak Ridge MHC LLC for $11.25 million.

Another transfer was in the historic Emory Place Village off North Central Street. Emory Place Partners LLC sold the property known as 3 Emory Place to Break Emory LLC for $2.2 million. Interestingly, this building was originally built by and for the Walla Walla Gum Manufacturing Company in the early twentieth century.

Third, the property of the Auto Zone store at the corner of Asheville Highway and Holston Ferry Drive in East Knoxville changed hands. This property was sold by OBC Knoxville LLC to Agree Stores LLC for $1.7 million.

Lending was back to an average volume this week as well – we recorded 474 loans that totaled $139.46 million. The lenders of the loans over $1 million were:

Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company – $14.04 million

Commercial Bank – $10 million

Regions Bank – $3.57 million

Citizens Bank – $1.1 million

BankCorpSouth Bank – $1.08 million

Mortgage Investors Group – $1.05 million

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.