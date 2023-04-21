Angora Frog Farm: Work is underway

We kicked off the Angora Frog Farm on April 19 with a volunteer workday.

The American Rental Association Foundation and Toro Company presented a $20,000 check to fund the park’s walking trail.

FirstBank provided a matching grant of $20,000 to celebrate the opening of the new Powell branch later this year. FirstBank’s contribution will fund the storybook panels that will be featured throughout the park. FirstBank was represented by Brent Ball, Knoxville market president; Ed Shouse, who works in business development; and Chris Parrott, marketing.

Following the announcement, volunteers from area equipment and event rental businesses volunteered their time, equipment and expertise to create the walking path and beautify the grounds.

These donors have catalyzed a project that was already planned. Having their equipment and labor cuts our costs and the time it will take to complete the park.

Our vision is to put 10 stations along the storybook trail. Daniel Wiseman has written and illustrated a unique story that honors the Browns by incorporating family folk tales of the Angora Frog Farm. Each station will have a play structure.

We’re seeking donations of any amount toward buying the play structures. For more information, phone me at 865-525-2585. Legacy Parks Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Another park is launched

Legacy Parks will break ground for the intergenerational playspace at Beverly Park at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. The address is 5311 Beverly Park Circle near the Hillcrest Healthcare facility.

Key project partners will be present including Trinity Health Foundation, Hillcrest Healthcare, Humana, Ross/Fowler, Siddiqi Foundation, TVA Retirees Association, Knox County Engineering & Public Works, Knox County Parks & Recreation, Knox County commissioners and Mayor Glenn Jacobs. The Playspace will feature therapeutic, rehabilitative, nature and play activities for all generations and abilities to interact through activity. It will be the first purposefully-built intergenerational playground in the region.

Now let’s look at 7 area events ahead (we’ve got 70 more at OutdoorKnoxville.com)

Saturday, April 22

Hard Knox Pizza Dogwood Classic 5K and Kids Run: 8 a.m., Sequoyah Hills Park. Info: Knoxville Track Club. Kids Run at 7:30 a.m. Register online.

Tommy Schumpert Open: 8:30 a.m., Tommy Schumpert Park. Info: Knoxville Disc Golf Association. Register online.

South Knoxville Community Cleanup: 9 a.m. to noon, Mary Vestal Park. Info: Keep Knoxville Beautiful at 865-521-6957. Register online.

25th Anniversary Open House: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Creeks Pavilion in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Info: Discover Life in America. Register online.

Roots in South Knoxville Spring Fling: Noon. Dogwood Elementary School. Free plant and seed swap, children’s activities, food trucks, guided hikes, craft fair and more! Details online.

Monday, April 24

AMBC Monthly Meeting: 7 p.m. Southside Garage. Info: Appalachian Mountain Bike Club. Everyone welcome!

Saturday, April 29

Bioblitz at South Doyle Middle School and Baker Creek: 10 a.m., South Doyle Middle School. Free. Learn to use the iNaturalist app. Info: [email protected] or [email protected].

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.