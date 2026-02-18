Aja Grimes is a local educator who credits her journey to “the steady, faithful hand of the Lord guiding each step.” She says her calling as a wife and mother shapes everything she does as an educator. “My family is my greatest earthly gift, and the rhythm of balancing motherhood, leadership, and ministry has taught me deep dependence on Christ.”

Professionally, Grimes’ journey began with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary, Early Childhood, Collaborative, and Special Education from Samford University.

Over the years, she says, “The Lord expanded my calling—first in the classroom, then into leadership.”

She continues, “I have had the privilege of teaching kindergarten, first, second, middle school science, and upper school ELA. I’ve served as a discipleship retreat coordinator, a yearbook advisor, conference presenter, and, for many summers, an assistant director and speaker at Camp Skyline Ranch for Girls. Those camp years especially shaped me—recruiting, counseling, leading worship, walking with young women through hard conversations around campfires. Ministry and education have always been intertwined for me.”

Grimes completed her Master of Education in Christian School Administration at Bryan College and is currently earning Education Specialist and Doctor of Education degrees in Administration and Supervision. Grimes has shared how each step has not been about titles, but about stewardship—preparing to lead well wherever God leads as embodied in her favorite scripture in I Thessalonians: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

Another meaningful scripture is from Isaiah, empowering her to lead from wisdom, discernment, and courage: “Shall rest upon him, the Spirit of wisdom and understanding, the Spirit of counsel and might, then the Spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord. And his delight shall be in the fear of the Lord.”

Now leading the Hybrid Program at Grace Christian Academy, Grimes is committed to intentionally partnering Christian education with the families in the community.

“The hybrid model allows us to shepherd both campus culture and home discipleship. It requires structure, clarity, and communication—but also humility and collaboration. Watching parents grow in confidence as co-educators and seeing students flourish academically and spiritually has been one of the greatest joys of my career.”

Grimes counts many milestones in her career, from currently launching the hybrid program and presenting at the Stronger Schools Conference to receiving the CityView Magazine’s Best of the Best Kindergarten Teacher bronze recognition, but the “milestones that matter most are quieter ones: a student finding their voice in writing, a parent thanking me for praying over their child, a teacher growing in confidence.”

Grimes’ journey has not been totally without challenges, as building programs requires resilience while navigating growth, setting policies, communicating vision, and managing expectations.

As an organized leader, Grimes says, “I have learned to respond not with reaction, but with prayer. I have learned that clarity prevents confusion. I have learned that unity requires humility. I have learned that leadership must flow from identity in Christ, not performance.”

Grimes future plans are simple in wording but weighty in calling: “to continue building a hybrid program that raises up “oaks of righteousness” (Isaiah 61:1–4), students grounded in wisdom, families strengthened in discipleship, and teachers equipped to lead with excellence. I envision a thriving, Christ-centered community where academic rigor and spiritual formation walk hand in hand.

“Above all, I desire to remain faithful—to rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances, and lead in the Spirit of wisdom, understanding, counsel, might, knowledge, and the fear of the Lord. If I can do that, I trust the Lord will continue to build what only He can build.”

Aya and her husband James (Jamie) have been married for 20 years. They have two sons Cohen (12) and Declan (10), who are both in the GCA Hybrid program.

There is an Hybrid Program Open House, this Friday, February 20, 10 a.m. at Grace Christian Academy.

