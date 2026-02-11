Discover the Grace Christian Academy Hybrid Program — designed for families seeking a nontraditional education that combines academic excellence, Christian fellowship, and a biblical worldview.

The innovative program provides:

– Expert instruction five days a week

– Two on-campus learning days for community and collaboration

– Three flexible learning days guided by certified Hybrid teachers

– Comprehensive offerings in academics, arts, and athletics

An open house is scheduled for Friday, February 20, 10 a.m. Please register here if attending and come learn all the GCA Hybrid has to offer.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter