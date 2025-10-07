I’d never heard of a charivari before. Alternately known as a shivaree or skimmington, a charivari was an old-world custom of public shaming. Not as extreme as being placed in stocks or tarred, feathered and ridden out of town on a rail, it was a generally non-violent way for townsfolk to let an errant individual know the community was displeased.

The subject of their ire may or may not have been paraded around the village square or burned in effigy, but the centerpiece of the performance was noise and lots of it. It generally involved banging pots and pots and loudly singing bawdy songs (Rough Music) about the ne-er do well.

It was a tradition that jumped across the pond to here, though it evolved over time. By the late early 20th century its use as an instrument of shame had mostly waned. The charivari had morphed into more of a noisy celebratory practice, often to haze newlyweds to delay the festivities of their wedding night.

A century ago, a charivari went all wrong out in Hardin Valley and turned into abject tragedy. On October 6, 1925, Clifford Stafford, 22, rounded up the young folks of the community to serenade Dr. William Christian and his new bride, Katie, after they’d returned home from their honeymoon. With approximately 25 loaded into his truck, they headed to the Christian home.

Stafford strictly forbade that anyone bring pistols with them because they’re “dangerous,” but he did bring along a shotgun to signal it was time to start the noise. The party surrounded the Christians’ home, a shot was fired, and the revelers began their clanging of pots, ringing of bells and making a fine nuisance of themselves.

Katie apparently wasn’t having it, and reportedly retired to bed, prostrate with “hysterics” from all the clamor. The crowd was taunting William to come out and join them. He did not, except to step out onto his high back porch and fire a couple of shots of his own.

William later said he thought the crowd was on the other side of his house. It was not. Clifford at first thought William was just adding to the noise. No, he was trying to run the crowd off. But none of that was immediately evident, as the noise and the shots briefly continued.

Until someone realized that Clifford’s sister, Elizabeth, 13, and brother Reed, 17, had both been shot. Someone called for a light, and William tossed a flashlight down. Elizabeth was mortally wounded, struck in the heart. Reed was shot through the hip.

William never denied firing the shots, saying that he only meant to scare the party away from his house. Even Clifford, with one sibling dead and another wounded, said he didn’t believe William intended to do anyone harm. An investigation by Knox County Sheriff concluded that no harm was intended. Elizabeth’s father, J.J. Stafford, presented a signed letter to Attorney General R.A. Mynatt requesting that any charges against William be dropped. And with that, the case was closed.

Don’t do stupid things with firearms.

Beth Kinnane writes a history feature for KnoxTNToday.com. It’s published each Tuesday and is one of our best-read features.

Sources: McClung Historical Collection-Knox County Library, Knoxville Journal Digital Archives

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter