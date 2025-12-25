Reflecting on Christmases past, the whole process has changed. Our Christmas trees of old were acquired in different ways. Sometimes trees were picked from a store, with evergreens cut and stacked near the side of the building. Other times, a simple cedar was cut from our farm or a vacant lot.

Selecting a Christmas tree in my family was not an event nor a group effort. I’ve seen the romantic, Hallmarkesque moments and the price tags for the perfect tree, but seldom experienced it. We have relied on a synthetic symbol in recent years due to several “tree-gedies”. These stories must wait for another day.

A Christmas tree lot, though, makes me nostalgic. Loving the fragrant anticipation, assorted species, and the beauty of nature, this rings the bell on my Christmas meter.

Painting this tree lot in the warm sun, I watched several young families shop and make memories. The vibrant smells, the showy shadows, with sweet voices of excited children, all the “seasonings” were there. This was a “Lot of Christmas Trees”.

I hope that you captured the tastes, smells, and feelings of this holiday season. Thank you for viewing our work and for your kindness in fortifying us.

Christmas Blessings!

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street, where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.