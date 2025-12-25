The men were confirmed by the U.S. Senate on December 18, 2025, part of a package of 97 presidential nominees who were confirmed on party lines by a 53-43 vote.

A fifth nominee, Nashville businessman Lee Beaman, stalled in the Environment and Public Works committee. The swearing in of the four confirmed nominees in January will restore the board to a quorum.

Daniel Watson joins KCDC

Daniel Watson is the new director of philanthropy for Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC). Watson represented District 3 on the Knox County Board of Education for one term.

He and his wife, Mandy, launched and sustained The Restoration House, a ministry for single mothers and their families that provides transitional housing in a family-oriented environment. Read the history here.

Daniel Watson said he’s energized to join KCDC after nearly 20 years with The Restoration House. Now he will work with low-income communities at a systems level across Knoxville and Knox County.

“I’ll be leading the work of the Family Investment Foundation, KCDC’s philanthropic arm, and supporting the Transforming Western Heights initiative,” he posted.

In 2010 he was recognized as one of Knoxville’s Top 40 Leaders Under 40 as presented by the Knoxville Business Journal. He was in Leadership Knoxville Class of 2014, and he acquired a master’s degree in ethical leadership from Johnson University in 2023.

Cunningham is city’s new HR director

Betsy Cunningham will be the new director of human resources for the city of Knoxville. Mayor Indya Kincannon said Cunningham will succeed Dr. Kelly D. Drummond, who is leaving the city to become the national head of talent for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Cunningham has decades of experience in human resources and public relations, and is currently serving as the HR consultant for the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) through the University of Tennessee.

Cunningham will take over in early January. At that time, current city HR consulting manager Mary-Margaret Murray will become deputy director of human resources.

Kincannon said Drummond will be missed. Attracting, retaining and investing in talented employees has been a key focus for Kincannon and, under the direction of Drummond, the HR Department completed a comprehensive compensation study that led to historic raises for city employees.

In Memoriam

Harold D. Rose, 86, was well-known in Clinton and Oak Ridge. He was an early graduate of Roane State Community College’s fire science program, volunteering for the Clinton Fire Department while he was still in high school. After six years in the U.S. Army, Mr. Rose served as fire chief at Oak Ridge National Labs until his retirement in 2000. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 27, 2025, from 1-3 p.m. at Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will follow. The full obituary is here.

Notes & Quotes

Peter Scott M.D. has joined the cardiology team at UT Medical Center. Dr. Scott earned his medical degree at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine in Memphis. He also completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at the University of Vermont – Flecher Allen Health Care in Burlington, Vermont.

Great leaders don’t just happen – they’re developed, supported and invested. The Philip Trauernicht Memorial Scholarship for Rural Leaders aims to support the development of rural leadership by providing opportunities to participate in the Tennessee Basic Economic Development Course (TBEDC). This scholarship covers full tuition for TBEDC and offers up to four nights’ lodging during the course. Deadline to apply is January 9, 2026. Info here.

Correction: Mary Leidig and George Scott are firmly a part of Knoxville. On December 11, we wrote that the couple had moved to Georgia. That was old information and we regret the error.

Quote: “I increasingly believe that the essence of leadership … is to be an eloquent listener.”

– Howard H. Baker Jr.

