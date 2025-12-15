It is well established that regular physical activity improves overall health and longevity. Step counting has become one of the simplest ways to gauge daily activity, with 8,000 to 10,000 steps per day often cited as the minimum threshold for meaningful health benefits.

But does how those steps are accumulated matter? Is pacing between the couch and the refrigerator equivalent to a 15-minute brisk walk?

A recent study published online in the October 2025 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine sought to answer this question by analyzing long-term outcomes in over 33,000 adults followed for 9.5 years. Participants were divided into four groups based on their activity patterns. The least active group took their 8,000 daily steps in short bouts of less than five minutes (“the refrigerator group”), while the most active group accumulated steps in sessions lasting 15 minutes or longer (“the active group”).

The differences were striking.

All-cause mortality: 4.3% in the refrigerator group vs. 0.8% in the active group — an 80% lower death rate among those walking in sustained bouts.

4.3% in the refrigerator group vs. 0.8% in the active group — an 80% lower death rate among those walking in sustained bouts. Cardiovascular disease incidence: 13% in the refrigerator group vs. 4% in the active group — a similarly dramatic reduction in risk.

Summary

This study reinforces that not just the number, but the pattern and intensity of movement matter. Taking your steps in continuous, purposeful bouts — such as brisk walking or dedicated exercise — provides far greater protection against premature death and cardiovascular disease than scattered, low-effort movement throughout the day.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor to KnoxTNToday, where he writes a weekly column, DocTalk, sharing his expertise on health and wellness management.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.