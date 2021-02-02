Burchett cosponsors term limits

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett has signed as a cosponsor of House Joint Resolution 12, which seeks to limit members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms and members of the Senate to two six-year terms. “Congress is controlled by a select few at the top, and term limits can help restore the power structure in our government,” he wrote. Does this mean Burchett will step down after three terms?

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is reopening to the public after a closure due to the pandemic, and visitors are invited to enjoy a new temporary exhibition, Women’s Work. The museum will be open to the general public every Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with prior registration. The exhibition is curated by Emma Grace Thompson, a UT grad and former graduate assistant for the McClung Museum. Learn more here.

Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his third State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. CST. Gather ’round the zoom or webex and see what Lee has to say.