Services today for veteran lawman

Charles David Laxton, 64, had a 40-year career in law enforcement, serving with the Harriman Police Department, Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Fairfield Glade Police Department. A graduate of Harriman High School, he also holds a degree in criminal justice from Roane State Community College.

The family will have a celebration of life from 5-8 p.m. today (2/2/21) at Harriman High School gymnasium, 920 N Roane Street, Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 8. Find additional obituary information here.