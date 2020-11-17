Lending strong amid low interest rates

As is normal, the second week of November was slower than the first week when it came to the real estate market, but it’s still going strong. Lenders are ready and able to help anyone who is interested in buying or refinancing.

I like to report the largest commercial property transfers and usually there are a good number with values over $1 million.

This past week though we only recorded one. Sequatchie Concrete Service Inc. sold its 4.98-acre property located at 2145 Sutherland Ave to Hollingshead Materials Inc. for $2.05 million. The other 264 sales of the week totaled $70.85 million.

Although we recorded 50 fewer loans, the total was $5 million more than week one. 531 loans with a total of $157.01 million means there are many businesses and homeowners still taking advantage of the great interest rates.

The eight lenders granting the loans over $1 million for the week were:

United Community Bank – $1.12 million

Pinnacle Bank – $2.4 million

Capstar Bank – $2.48 million

Southeast Bank – $3.72 million

CBRG Capital Markets Inc. – $4.0 million

Arbor Capital Funding – $6.0 million

Home Trust Bank – $11.37 million

JPMorgan Chase Bank – $16.63 million

The holidays are here and so are we! If you have documents that need to be recorded in Knox County, you can bring them in or you can mail them to us: 400 Main St, Knoxville, TN 37902. We return the original documents to you. If you are mailing and need to know the amount to pay, just give us a call at 865-215-2330. Please do all you can to keep yourselves and your families safe this week!

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.