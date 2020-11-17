Christmas in the City (and more)

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.

Tennessee Valley Mustang Club is planning a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at the parking lot of Dr. Don Wegener, Powell Chiropractic Center, 7311 Clinton Hwy., Ste. A. Drop by to see some cool cars.

Knox County Election Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in the small assembly room, 400 Main Street, to certify results of the Nov. 3 election.

PARC meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, has been cancelled and will be rescheduled as a virtual meeting in December. To sign up to speak, contact LaKenya Middlebrook at 865-215-3869 or email lmiddlebrook@knoxvilletn.gov. PARC is the city’s Police Advisory and Review Committee.

Hardin Valley residents may donate to Toys for Tots at the Sage Kohler State Farm office, 10736 Hardin Valley Rd. (next to Firehouse Subs) through Dec. 11.

Friends of the Knox County Public Library is extending an invitation to “be among friends” by joining the group as it begins its 51st year of service. The volunteer group recently marked its 50th anniversary with a $50,000 gift to the library system to purchase ebooks and electronics. Learn more here.