Local artists enliven Emporium

Arts & Culture Alliance will present original works by nine local artists at the Emporium in September.

Enjoy imagery of Knoxville and other areas around the world – real and imagined – as well as unique textured jewelry and images representing Seven Islands State Birding Park.

The Emporium is open to the public on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and other days by appointment. Schedule a visit to explore the colors, textures and variety of media that enliven our galleries!

Suzanne Cada is deputy director of the Arts & Culture Alliance