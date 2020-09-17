Padilla is CIO for UT system

Ramon Padilla Jr. is the new chief information officer for the University of Tennessee system effective Nov. 1. Padilla is currently vice chancellor and CIO for Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, based in St. Paul. At UT, he will lead the system’s information systems including guidance in all areas of information technology and security activities. Padilla earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Kentucky in 1984 and an MBA from the University of Louisville in 1987.

Super Scavanger Hunt with the Girls Scouts this weekend to benefit United Way. Socially distanced family fun. Learn more here.

Fair Food To-Go: Admission is free as several food vendors set up in the old midway only (south side of East Magnolia Avenue) this weekend – Sept. 18-19. Walk through the tunnel, visit your favorite vendors and take your food-to-go. Full menu and pricing here. Temperatures of guests will be taken upon entry. Masks and social distancing required.

Knox County Schools offers free breakfast and lunches to all students, regardless of income or school attended. Students in virtual learning must contact their base school to receive meals. Families of these students can register here.